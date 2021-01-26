DAVENPORT, Iowa (January 26, 2021) — Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE), a leading provider of news, information and advertising in 77 markets, announced today that Rapid City Journal President and Director of Local Advertising Sales Matthew Tranquill has been named general manager and director of local advertising sales for the Morning News in Florence, South Carolina. Former publisher Bailey Dabney has left the company.
“Matt will be a strong addition in Florence and is dedicated to helping local businesses thrive,” said Lee Group Publisher and Regional Publisher for Florence and Orangeburg Cathy Hughes. “He is an innovative sales leader with significant experience driving ad revenue, particularly in the expanding digital environment.”
Tranquill joined Lee in 2018 after serving as publisher of the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. His newspaper career began as an advertising sales representative with The Parkersburg News Sentinel in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Tranquill held several leadership roles with the company before becoming regional advertising director for The Parkersburg News Sentinel and The Marietta Times in 2014.
“I am eager to get started in this new opportunity,” Tranquill said. “The Morning News and scnow.com are vital to Florence and its surrounding communities and provide businesses with great ability to connect and communicate with customers.”
Tranquill has served on several boards including the Boys and Girls Club, the Boy Scouts of America Cherokee Area Council and the Mid-Ohio Air Show. He has been a member of a number of other organizations including the Rotary and various local chambers of commerce.
He is a graduate of Wheeling Jesuit University, earning a bachelor's degree in political and economic philosophy. Tranquill and his wife, Marcie, have two children.
ABOUT LEE
Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news and information, and a major platform for advertising, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and over 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 77 markets in 26 states. Year to date, Lee's newspapers have average daily circulation of 1.2 million, and our legacy websites, including acquisitions, reach more than 43 million digital unique visitors. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net.
Contact:
Charles Arms
(563) 383-2100