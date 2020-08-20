DAVENPORT, Iowa (August 20, 2020) — Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE), a leading provider of news, information and advertising in 77 markets, announced today that the company has named Ben Rogers president and director of local sales and marketing of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, New York. His appointment is effective immediately. Rogers succeeds Brian Corcoran, who has been named a regional finance director for the company.
“Ben has accomplished a great deal during his short tenure as general manager, even amidst the challenges we have faced during the pandemic,” said Lee Group Publisher Chris White. “He’s a collaborative leader who is well-equipped to lead the Post-Star and serve the local community.”
Prior to joining the Post-Star as general manager in 2019, Rogers was publisher of magazines and niche publications for Swift Communications’ Sierra Nevada Media Group in Reno, Nevada. His career also includes publisher of the Sierra Sun & North Lake Tahoe Bonanza in Truckee, California and general manager of the Grand Junction Free Press in Grand Junction, Colorado.
“I’ve greatly enjoyed becoming a part of the team in Glens Falls and establishing roots in this community,” Rogers said. “I look forward to strengthening the Post-Star’s relationships with local business leaders and building new ones, as this community recovers from these unprecedented times.”
Rogers holds a Bachelor of Arts in anthropology and a Bachelor of Arts in European history from Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado.
ABOUT LEE
Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news and information, and a major platform for advertising, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and nearly 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 77 markets in 26 states. Year to date, Lee's newspapers have average daily circulation of 1.2 million, and our legacy websites, including acquisitions, reach more than 43 million digital unique visitors. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net.
