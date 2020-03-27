DAVENPORT, Iowa (March 27, 2020) — Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE), a leading provider of news, information and advertising in 77 markets, today named Andrew Bruns the regional publisher of a number of the company’s publications in Virginia, including Roanoke, Lynchburg, Charlottesville, and Bristol. The appointment is effective April 6, 2020.
“Andy has proven himself to be a creative, high-performing executive in our industry,” said Ray Farris, Lee’s operating vice president and vice president of advertising. “He has a strong track record of developing people and driving results, and he has familiarity and appreciation for the region. He’s a great fit for this role.”
Prior to joining Lee, Bruns was a regional vice president at Gannett, overseeing operations in Hagerstown, Maryland; Somerset, Pennsylvania; Bloomington and South Bend, Indiana; Petoskey, Michigan; and Watertown and Aberdeen, South Dakota. He served as president of Herald-Mail Company in Hagerstown from 2011 to 2019. Earlier in his career, Bruns was vice president of advertising with Main Street Media and advertising director in Merced, California. He began his career in 1987 as an account executive with The State Journal-Register and The Courier in Illinois.
“During these uncertain times, the importance of bringing accurate and timely reporting to the people we serve cannot be overstated,” Bruns said. “I look forward to the privilege of continuing the excellent work done by the folks at these great properties, growing reader engagement even further, and expanding on the mission of connecting our audience with local communities and businesses.”
“I am absolutely thrilled with the opportunity to continue my professional career in this part of Virginia,” he added. “My family and I fell in love with the area several years ago while visiting Smith Mountain Lake, and since then we’ve visited as often as possible.”
Bruns has served on numerous non-profit boards throughout his career, most recently with the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, Greater Hagerstown Committee, Leadership Washington County and Washington County Community Foundation.
Bruns is a graduate of Southern Illinois University. He and his wife, Jackie, have two children.
