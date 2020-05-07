DAVENPORT, Iowa (May 7, 2020) — Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE), a leading provider of news, information and advertising in 77 markets, announced today that Wisconsin State Journal Publisher Tom Wiley has been named president and publisher of The Buffalo News. He succeeds Warren Colville, who has announced that he will retire.
“Tom is a creative and energetic leader with great passion for our industry and its future,” said Ray Farris, Lee operating vice president and vice president of advertising. “His vast experience as a senior executive and familiarity with the market make him the ideal candidate to oversee our operations in Buffalo.”
Wiley was named president and publisher of the Wisconsin State Journal and president of Madison Newspapers Inc. in 2018 after rejoining Lee in 2017 as corporate director of sales and marketing. Prior to rejoining Lee, he was chief executive officer and president of the Courant Media Group in Hartford, Connecticut. His career includes executive vice president of sales for Digital First Media and executive vice president of publishing for Digital First Media’s East Region. He was formerly president and publisher of the New Haven Register in New Haven, Connecticut. Wiley first joined Lee in 2003 and served as vice president of sales for Lee’s media operations in St. Louis from 2005 to 2010.
"I’m excited to be back in Buffalo, where my two youngest children were born,” Wiley said. “The Buffalo News remains, by far, the strongest local media in the region, and I look forward to again partnering with its business and civic leaders.”
“The local news produced by our trusted, professional journalists attracts huge audiences each week,” he added. ”This is a unique position to hold in this time of massive media fragmentation.”
Wiley is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in advertising. He and his wife, Julie, have three children.
