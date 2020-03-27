DAVENPORT, Iowa (March 27, 2020) — Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE), a leading provider of news, information and advertising in 77 markets, announced today that Amplified Digital Vice President and Managing Director Jolene Sherman has been named company vice president of digital sales and agency strategies. The appointment is effective immediately.
“Jolene is a visionary leader and an outstanding agent for change,” said Ray Farris, Lee operating vice president and vice president of advertising. “Her energy and infectious, positive attitude is ideally suited for this role as we accelerate the company’s digital transformation and expand its suite of digital products and services.”
Prior to being named vice president and managing director of Amplified Digital in 2017, Sherman was senior director of sales for key and automotive accounts at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and STLtoday.com. Her career also includes management positions in new business development and digital advertising. She joined Lee in 2005 as a sales executive with the Post-Dispatch.
“In my current role with Amplified Digital, I have had the opportunity to partner with many talented sales leaders throughout Lee,” Sherman said. “I’m eager to expand those partnerships and, together, work to aggressively advance our company’s digital growth.”
Sherman is a summa cum laude graduate of Southern Illinois University, holding a bachelor of science in elementary education. She was named to Editor & Publisher’s “25 Under 35” in 2016. Sherman serves as a board chair with the Junior League of Greater Alton, Illinois. She and her husband, Nathan, have two children.
ABOUT LEE
Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news, information and advertising in primarily midsize markets, with 75 daily newspapers and a joint interest in two others, along with rapidly growing digital products and nearly 350 specialty publications in 26 states. Lee's newspapers have circulation of more than 1.2 million daily. Lee's digital sites attract more than 44 million unique visits monthly. Lee's markets include: St. Louis, Missouri; Buffalo, New York; Omaha, Nebraska; Richmond, Virginia; Lincoln, Nebraska; Madison, Wisconsin; Davenport, Iowa; and Tucson, Arizona. Lee Common Stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net.
Contact:
Charles Arms
(563) 383-2100