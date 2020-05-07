DAVENPORT, Iowa (May 7, 2020) — Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE), a leading provider of news, information and advertising in 77 markets, announced today that Lee Group Publisher Chris White has been named publisher of the Wisconsin State Journal. He will retain his role as group publisher and publisher of Times Media Company in Munster, Indiana. White succeeds Tom Wiley, who was recently selected to lead operations of The Buffalo News in New York.
“Chris has a superlative performance record since joining Lee,” said Ray Farris, Lee operating vice president and vice president of advertising. “The Times has been among our top performing enterprises under his leadership, and he’s had great impact across the company as a group publisher. I’m confident we’ll see similar results in Madison.”
White joined Lee in 2013 as publisher of Times Media Company, which includes The Times, nwi.com, and a number of specialty publications. He was named a Lee group publisher in 2015.
“I am honored to be named publisher of the Wisconsin State Journal,” White said. “This organization has long been committed to serving its local communities and connecting advertisers with its large local audiences. We’ll continue that commitment by providing outstanding journalism and creative engagement with our Madison readership.”
Prior to joining Lee, White was group publisher of The Repository in Canton, Ohio, and GateHouse-Ohio Media. His career also includes regional vice president of sales for Community Newspaper Holdings, Inc., and he was publisher of the Edmond Sun and McAlester News-Capital while serving as group publisher for CNHI.
ABOUT LEE
Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news, information and advertising in primarily midsize markets, with 75 daily newspapers and a joint interest in two others, along with rapidly growing digital products and nearly 350 specialty publications in 26 states. Lee's newspapers have circulation of more than 1.2 million daily. Lee's digital sites attract more than 44 million unique visits monthly. Lee's markets include: St. Louis, Missouri; Buffalo, New York; Omaha, Nebraska; Richmond, Virginia; Lincoln, Nebraska; Madison, Wisconsin; Davenport, Iowa; and Tucson, Arizona. Lee Common Stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net.
