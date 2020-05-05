DAVENPORT, Iowa (May 5, 2020) — Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE), a leading provider of news, information and advertising in 77 markets, announced today that Warren T. Colville, publisher and president of The Buffalo News, is retiring and is being named publisher emeritus of the publication.
“Warren’s career in Buffalo has been marked with countless outstanding achievements,” said Ray Farris, Lee operating vice president and vice president of advertising. “He’s been a committed leader in the community and a strong ambassador for our industry. Fortunately, his experience and expertise will continue to help guide The Buffalo News in his role as publisher emeritus.”
Colville joined the publication in 1988 as vice president and advertising director, advancing to multiple senior leadership positions in advertising and marketing before being named president of the company in 2001. He was named publisher and president in 2013.
“I love Buffalo and all the wonderful people, and I especially care about all my friends and coworkers at The Buffalo News,” Colville said. “Working the last 33 years for Warren Buffett has been an honor and an amazing experience. I am very proud to have had the privilege to head up one of America’s greatest regional newspapers.”
“My wonderful family and I have decided that it’s time to enjoy the things we never made the time to do,” he added. “I also plan to continue to help the transition to Lee Enterprises in any way I can.”
Before joining The Buffalo News, Colville was vice president of advertising at the Herald-Tribune in Sarasota, Florida. His career also includes advertising leadership positions at The Star-Ledger in Newark, New Jersey. He began his newspaper career at the Daily Register in Red Bank, New Jersey in 1965.
Colville currently is a member of the board of directors of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership and The Business Council of New York State, Inc. He has served on the board of directors of Shea’s Performing Arts Center, Hilbert College, The Better Business Bureau, and the Buffalo Urban League.
He is a graduate of Westchester College. He and his wife, Karen, have seven children.
