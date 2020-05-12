DAVENPORT, Iowa (May 12, 2020) — Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE), a leading provider of news, information and advertising in 77 markets, announced today that Bernie Heller has been named president and director of local sales and marketing for the Tulsa World in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The appointment is effective immediately. Former Publisher Gloria Fletcher has left the company.
“Bernie is a dynamic leader dedicated to the success of the local businesses and communities we serve,” said Nathan Bekke, Lee Enterprises operating vice president and vice president of consumer sales and marketing. “He’s an accomplished executive and ideally suited to lead our talented team in Tulsa.”
Heller joined Tulsa World Media Company in 2019 as vice president of advertising and marketing. Prior to that, he served as regional vice president of sales for local advertising with McClatchy Corporation’s Carolinas region. His career also includes vice president and chief revenue officer of The Charlotte Observer in Charlotte, North Carolina, and vice president of advertising for The State Media Company in Columbia, South Carolina. He was formerly vice president of advertising for The Dallas Morning News.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve Tulsa World Media Company in this new role and honored to be a part of Lee’s unwavering commitment to Local media,” Heller said. “Tulsa is a vibrant community, and I’ve grown very fond of this amazing city and the folks that call it home.”
Heller has a son who is a student at the University of South Carolina.
