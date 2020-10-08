Mary E. Junck
Director since 1999. Chairman, Chairman of the Executive Committee.
Steven Fletcher
Director since 2020. Member of the Audit Committee, Executive Compensation Committee, and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Chief Executive Officer of Explorer Parent LLC. Advisor to ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp., Independent Director at atVenu.
Margaret (Megan) R. Liberman
Director since 2019. Member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Senior Vice President, News, Talk & Entertainment, Sirius XM. Former Vice President, Yahoo, and Editor-in-Chief, Yahoo News Group. Former Deputy News Director, Digital Development, The New York Times.
Brent Magid
Director since 2010. Member of the Executive Compensation Committee and Chairman of the Audit Committee. Chairman and President of Frank N. Magid Associates.
Herbert W. Moloney III
Director since 2001. Lead Director, member of the Audit Committee, the Executive Committee, Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and Chairman of the Executive Compensation Committee. Former President and Chief Operating Officer, Western Colorprint, Inc.
Kevin D. Mowbray
Director since 2016. Member of Executive Committee. Lee President and Chief Executive Officer.
David Pearson
Director since 2020. Member of the Audit Committee. Former Chief Financial Officer of Vonage.
Gregory P. Schermer
Director since 1999. Chairman of Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Lee Vice President - Strategy from 2012 to until his retirement in September 2016.