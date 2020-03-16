Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news, information and advertising in primarily midsize markets, with 75 daily newspapers and a joint interest in two others, along with rapidly growing digital products and nearly 350 specialty publications in 26 states.
Lee's newspapers have circulation of more than 1.2 million daily. Lee's digital sites attract more than 44 million unique visits monthly.
Lee's markets include: St. Louis, Missouri; Buffalo, New York; Omaha, Nebraska; Richmond, Virginia; Lincoln, Nebraska; Madison, Wisconsin; Davenport, Iowa; and Tucson, Arizona.
Lee is based in Davenport, Iowa, and our stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LEE.
Lee was founded in 1890 in Iowa, by A.W. Lee. Most of our papers trace their beginnings to the mid-1800s. Among our alumni, teenage Sam Clemens wrote for the Muscatine Journal in Iowa before becoming world-renowned as Mark Twain. A reporter from our newspaper in Bismarck, North Dakota, died with George Custer at the Battle of the Little Big Horn. In 1973, our newspaper in Davenport, Iowa, became the first in the world to be produced totally by computer.
Today, as throughout our history, in every one of the communities we serve, no competitor can match the indispensable local news, information and advertising we deliver to huge audiences of all ages.